DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies to Present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Montrouge, France, January 26, 2017

DBV Technologies to Present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), today announced that Susanna Mesa, Senior Vice President, Strategy, will present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 3:30 pm EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations (http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations). A replay will also be available 48 hours after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com (http://www.dbv-technologies.com)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements reflecting management's expectations regarding the clinical development of Viaskin Peanut, the safety, efficacy and durability of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy, and the commercial potential of Viaskin Peanut. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results and the risk that Viaskin Peanut may not receive regulatory approval notwithstanding the results of clinical trials. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

