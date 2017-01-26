Tele2 AB - Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2016 Report

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment:

"I am immensely proud of the whole Tele2 team and the continuing momentum we are seeing across our footprint. Looking forward we remain single mindedly focused on data monetization in both our established and investment markets. 2017 will see continued disciplined investment in both our Dutch mobile business and in the ramp-up of the integration of TDC Sweden. Our guidance and revised dividend policy reflect the evolving nature of the Group and the confidence we have in the delivery of long term value creation for our shareholders, customers and employees."

Financial highlights:

Tele2 AB's net sales for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 8,217 (6,943) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,459 (1,337) million

Continued mid-single digit mobile-end user service revenue growth

Sweden and Baltics mobile end-user service revenue up 4 percent (excl. TDC) and 12 percent respectively

Netherlands mobile base surpasses 1 million customers

Strong EBITDA growth of 4 percent

Net loss in the quarter, mainly related to restructuring and integration

TDC acquisition completed on October 31, 2016

Rights Issue finalized. Total amount of SEK 2,910 million after transaction costs

The Board of Directors recommend a dividend for 2016 of SEK 5.23 per share and expect to propose a dividend for 2017 of SEK 4.00 per share.

The full year and fourth quarter report is available onwww.tele2.com

Presentation full year and Q4 2016 result

Tele2 will host a presentation with the possibility to join through a conference call, for the global financial community at 10:00 am CET (09:00 am GMT/04:00 am EST) on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The presentation will be held in English and also made available as a webcast on Tele2's website: www.tele2.com

Dial-in information:

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Ask for the Tele2 Q4 Interim Report 2016.

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6539

United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1901

USA: +1646 254 3363

