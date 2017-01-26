Soothe, World's Leading On-Demand Massage Therapy Provider, Announces Availability Throughout London, Just in Time for Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Soothe, the world's largest and fastest-growing on-demand massage provider, announces that its services are now available throughout London, just in time for Valentine's Day. The company brings certified, vetted, and insured massage therapists to homes, offices, or hotels, in as little as an hour.

Soothe is now available in 51 cities across the United States, Canada, and the U.K. Customers can download the app or book online to experience on-demand relaxation.

"We're pleased to serve the residents of London and city visitors," says Soothe's Founder and CEO Merlin Kauffman. "Everyone deserves to have a massage after a long day at the office or while on vacation, either as a gift to oneself or another."

Soothe offers deep tissue, Swedish, sports, and prenatal massage daily between 8 am and midnight, for both singles and couples. Massages are fixed-price per person, and Soothe takes care of gratuity. The prices are: £65 (60 minutes), £80 (90 minutes), and £95 (120 minutes). Soothe clients can even book the same therapist on future occasions.

Clients can book a Soothe massage by downloading the app (soothe.com/app), choosing the type of massage, treatment length, and therapist's gender. They can also book via soothe.com, or free call (+44) 808 178 0086 from within the U.K. All booking options are available 24/7.

Soothe's network includes over 9,000 certified and registered massage therapists, each interviewed in-person. Only therapists who meet the requisite level of certification and have a history of customer excellence are accepted into the Soothe network.

Soothe

Soothe currently serves the following cities and regions: Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Honolulu, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Long Island and Hamptons, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Napa/Sonoma, Nashville, New Orleans, Newark/Northern New Jersey, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Park City, Philadelphia, Portland, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Santa Barbara, St. Louis, San Diego, San Jose, Scottsdale, Seattle, Vancouver (British Columbia), Toronto, and Washington D.C.

For more information, visit soothe.com, call (+44) 808 178 0086 from within the U.K., or (+1) 800.960.7668 from within the US and Canada.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461636/Soothe_Couples_Massage.jpg