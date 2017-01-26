The IAM Exchange's State of the Infrastructure Industry: 2012 - 2022

LONDON, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infrastructure asset management leaders are facing many internal and external pressures; with the digital era starting to have a real impact on the industry and a shift from an "asset" to a "core business function" focus.

The IAM Exchange asked experts from over 14 industry sectors and 25+ job functions to provide insight from the IAM community. This report highlights the strategies that are becoming common-place and areas organisations may need to start to research for the future, shaping investment and propelling the industry forward.

The State of the Infrastructure Industry: 2012 - 2022 report covers a 10 year span of the market - From what the experts were saying in 2012, top investment priorities for the immediate future in 2017, right through to predictions for 2022.

Topics covered;

2012 : What was the industry saying? - What did the IAM market look like?

: What was the industry saying? - What did the IAM market look like? 2017 : Where are we now? - How has the market changed in the last 5 years? What are the biggest opportunities for growth ? Top investment priorities ?

: Where are we now? - How has the market changed in the last 5 years? What are the ? ? 2022: Moving forward - What are the biggest challenges? What impact will Brexit have on the industry? What new technologies are going to be introduced, and what are their predicted results?

