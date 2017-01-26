POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - PHE G3-UHt Update

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

PHE G3-UHt Update

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the company focused on ultra-high temperature gasification waste to energy systems, is pleased to announce that its G3-UHt Ultra-high temperature Demonstration gasification system has left the harbour in Brisbane, Australia and is bound for the UK. The transit time is estimated to be 50 days.

The G3 System incorporates the latest advances in material technologies and electrical and thermal efficiencies to convert waste to energy. It is the Company's flagship reactor and has been completely redesigned, re-engineered, and constructed for commercial roll-out.

The Company continues its discussions with a number of interested commercial parties for the siting of the G3 Demonstration Unit in a well-suited location including those that could be used as a commercial site.

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of PowerHouse commented: "Given our recent announcement to co-develop projects with Waste2tricity Ltd (W2T), we took the decision to ship the G3 at the earliest opportunity. W2T are in negotiations, on our behalf, for an advantageous site for the G3 Demonstration Unit, as well as a potential development site for our first commercial operation."

"The UK is key to PowerHouse and is where we intend to manage the Company's operations. It is therefore commercially practical to cultivate relationships with the domestic engineering and waste community. We believe that having the G3 available for hands-on demonstration and local testing will facilitate commercial interest and broaden opportunities for the Company more rapidly."

About PowerHouse

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Temperature Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.