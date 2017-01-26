Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release Changes board/management/auditors 26.1.2017 at 9 am



Deputy Managing Director Carl Pettersson has informed that he will resign from Aktia to become Managing Director of Veritas Pension Insurance.



Pettersson will continue in his present position and as member of Aktias Executive Committee during the spring 2017. He has had several executive positions at Aktia, the latest as director for sales, marketing, business development and strategy.



- I would like to thank Carl Pettersson for his appreciated contribution to Aktia's business during many years. He has successfully contributed to the development and digitisation of the bank, and as of late, lead both our sales organisation and strategy process. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours, says CEO Jussi Laitinen.



Aktia Bank plc



For more information, please contact: Jussi Laitinen, CEO, tel. +358 10 247 6250 Carl Pettersson, Deputy Managing Director tel. +358 10 247 6243



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Central mass media www.aktia.fi



Aktia provides a broad range of products and services within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 350,000 customers who are served by approximately 1,000 employees at 50 branch offices and via Internet and telephone services. Aktia's shares are listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com