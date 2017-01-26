sprite-preloader
NOKIA: Nokia to publish fourth quarter and full year 2016 report on February 2, 2017

Press release

26 January, 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2016 report on February 2, 2017 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The results report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its interim and full year results reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment level discussion will be available in the complete fourth quarter and full year 2016 results report available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials). Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on February 2 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials). Media representatives can listen in via the link on that website, or alternatively call +1 412 317 6060.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)