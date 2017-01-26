Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that Cyprotex, a company wholly owned by Evotec AG, has completed the relocation of its UK operations from Macclesfield to Alderley Park. The move will consolidate Cyprotex' UK operations into a single, state-of-the-art facility enabling its continued business growth.

Part of Manchester Science Partnerships, Alderley Park is a growing and vibrant scientific hub which is home to a network of over 150 biotech and life science companies. The facility to which Cyprotex has relocated to covers approx. 2,300 m² of office and laboratory space and will accommodate all 106 of Cyprotex' current UK staff.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "Moving to Alderley Park allows for the expansion and consolidation of Cyprotex' UK operations into a first-class scientific facility, which of course will serve to benefit our client base. This is an important step in the integration of Cyprotex into the Evotec Group, which is proceeding according to our plans. We look forward to welcoming existing and new clients to Alderley Park, and I would also like to extend thanks to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to effect the move with minimal disruption to our ongoing business."

Dr Chris Doherty, Managing Director of Alderley Park, said: "Alderley Park is renowned for its world-class life science facilities and collaborative business environment and it is therefore great news that this ambitious and innovative international business has chosen to locate its new UK site here. To facilitate growth of the UK business, Cyprotex has, over recent years, expanded into laboratories on the Alderley Park site. We are now delighted to welcome the rest of Cyprotex' UK team to the expanding Alderley Park community and look forward to supporting their plans to grow over the coming months and years."

ABOUT CYPROTEX

Cyprotex is wholly owned by Evotec AG. It has sites in Cheshire in the UK and at Watertown, MA, and Kalamazoo, MI, in the US. The Company was established in 1999 and works with more than 1,600 partners within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, cosmetics and personal care industry and the chemical industry. Cyprotex acquired Apredica and the assets of Cellumen Inc. in August 2010 and the combined business provides support for a wide range of experimental and computational ADME-Tox and PK services. The acquisition of the assets and business of CeeTox in January 2014 has enabled Cyprotex to expand its range of services to target the personal care, cosmetics and chemical industries. In 2015, Cyprotex launched its new bioscience division to expand its capabilities into phenotypic and target based screening. The Company's core capabilities include high quality in vitro ADME services, mechanistic toxicology and high content toxicology screening services, including our proprietary CellCiphr(R) toxicity prediction technology, bioscience services, predictive modelling solutions including Cloe(R) PK, chemPK, chemTarget, chemTox and DDI-Fusion, and a range of skin, ocular and endocrine disruption services. For more information, please visit http://www.cyprotex.com/.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and with Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.

ABOUT MANCHESTER SCIENCE PARTNERSHIPS

Manchester Science Partnerships ("MSP") is a Manchester-based public-private partnership and the UK's leading science and technology park operator. MSP owns and operates approx. 0.3 million m² of office and laboratory space on its three main campuses central Manchester, Citylabs 1.0 and Alderley Park. MSP provides the right environments for innovation to flourish supporting the growth of companies in the biomedical, ICT, industrial technologies, and digital/creative sectors, ranging in size from start-ups to European HQs and international centres of R&D excellence. MSP's network of connections between innovators, scientists, investors and entrepreneurs brings businesses and people together to transform ideas into commercial reality. MSP's shareholders are Bruntwood Ltd, The University of Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan University, Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Manchester, Cheshire East and Salford City Councils. See more at: http://mspl.co.uk/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

