Lagercrantz Interim Report 2016/17 Q3

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter (1 October - 31 December 2016)

Net revenue increased by 4 percent to MSEK 798 (768).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 17 percent to MSEK 104 (89), equivalent to an operating margin of 13.0 percent (11.6).

Cash flow from operating activities for the latest 12-month period amounted to MSEK 346, compared to MSEK 257 for the 2015/16 financial year.

Profit before financial items increased by 16 percent to MSEK 92 (79), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 11.5 percent (10.3)

Profit after financial items increased by 16 percent to MSEK 89 (77) and profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 68 (61).

Earnings per share after dilution for the latest 12-month period amounted to SEK 3.82 , compared to SEK 3.54 for the 2015/16 financial year.

, compared to for the 2015/16 financial year. Return on equity was 25 percent (25). The equity ratio at the end of the period was 39 percent compared to 40 percent at the start of the financial year.

During the quarter, Exilight Oy was acquired, with annual revenue of about MEUR 2.7.

The first nine months (1April - 31December 2016)

Net revenue for the first nine months amounted to MSEK 2,264 (2,267).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 12 percent to MSEK 292 (260), equivalent to an operating margin of 12.9 percent (11.5).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 282 (193).

Profit before financial items increased by 11 percent to MSEK 257 (231), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 11.4 percent (10.2).

Profit after financial items increased by 12 percent to MSEK 252 (226) and profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 194 (175).

Stockholm, 26 January 2017

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Wigh,

President & CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB,

Telephone +46-8-700-66-70



Bengt Lejdström,

Chief Financial Officer, Lagercrantz Group,

telephone: +46-8-700-66-00,

or the company website at: http://www.lagercrantz.com.

