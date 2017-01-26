

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) Thursday announced total sales growth of 8.6 percent for the 13 weeks ended December 2016, while like for like sales grew 1.7 percent.



The owner of the UK's hotel chain, Premier Inn and coffee shop, Costa, as well as restaurant brands, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Table Table reported 8.3 percent growth in total sales for the 39 weeks ended December 1 and 1.9 percent increase in like for like for the period.



The company reported 0.8 percent growth in like for like sales for Premier Inn and Restaurants. Costa recorded 12.5 percent growth in sales and 4.3 percent growth in like for like sales.



Alison Brittain, CEO of Whitbread said, 'We remain on track to open c.3,700 new UK Premier Inn rooms and our committed pipeline stands at around 14,000 UK hotel rooms. We have also recently signed two additional sites in Germany (Freiburg and Essen) taking our committed German pipeline to five hotels. We expect to open 230-250 net new Costa coffee shops worldwide and to install at least 1,500 new Costa Express machines, having already surpassed our previous guidance of 1,250 in the current financial year.'



