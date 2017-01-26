CapMan Oyj: CapMan to publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Thursday 2 February 2017

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 26 January 2017 at 9.30 a.m. EET

CapMan to publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Thursday 2 February 2017

CapMan Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Thursday 2 February 2017 around 8.30 a.m. EET. Heikki Westerlund, CEO, will present the results for the financial year 2016 to press and analysts and review the market situation in an in-person press conference to be held on 2 February 2017 at 12.00 p.m. EET at CapMan's new head office in Helsinki, address Ludviginkatu 6, 4 fl., 00130 Helsinki.

The press and analyst conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material is available at CapMan Group's website after the event has begun. The event is not webcast. To join the conference, please register with linda.tierala@capman.com.

For further information and registration, please contact:

Linda Tierala, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 57 178 95, linda.tierala@capman.com



CapMan www.capman.com

CapMan is one of the European leaders in the private equity industry. For more than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our entrepreneurial investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia and Nest Capital - as well as our subsidiary Norvestia are responsible for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund management services. CapMan has 100 private equity professionals and assets under management of EUR 2.8 billion.

