

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group Plc. (SGE.L) Thursday reported 5.1 percent increase in organic revenue for the first quarter. Excluding, U.S. Payments business, sales grew 5.9 percent. The has been evaluating strategic option for the payment business.



The company recorded 10 percent decline in Organic software and software related services revenue. Sage continues expect guidance of at least 6 percent organic revenue growth and at least 27 percent organic operating margin.



Steve Hare, CFO said, 'Q1 results are broadly in line with our expectations. We indicated at the time of the full year results that the early part of FY17 would start more slowly, with growth accelerating through the year and into FY18.'



