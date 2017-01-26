EXCHANGE NOTICE 26.1.2017 STRUCTURED BONDS



STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 27.1.2017



1 structured bond issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 27.1.2017. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 26.1.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 27.1.2017



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 27.1.2017 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Svenska Handelsbanken AB. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612213