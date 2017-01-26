

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L) reported that its NAV per share was 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 December 2016.



Cash realisations was 917 million pounds in the nine months to 31 December 2016 from Private Equity business.



Simon Borrows, Chief Executive, said, 'Q3 was an active quarter for our investment teams. We announced two significant Private Equity investments as well as the launch of a new fund managing a portfolio of infrastructure assets. Realisation activity continues apace and we received proceeds from Action's recent refinancing and our shareholdings in Loxam and Go Outdoors.'



