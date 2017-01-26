

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Thursday, in its first-quarter trading update for the period from October 1 to January 25, reported 6 percent growth in revenues, mainly due to favourable Sterling-US Dollar rate, and said its trading continued largely in line with its expectations, amid continuing challenging market conditions and political uncertainty.



Underlying revenues, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, slid by 5 percent, mostly due to the impact of the group's decision in the second half of last year to restructure some of its event and training activities.



In a separate announcement, the board confirmed it appointed David Pritchard, a non-executive director, as the Company's Senior Independent Director.



