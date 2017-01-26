Crowe Horwath International aggregate revenues grow 9 percent in 2016

NEW YORK, Jan. 26,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crowe Horwath International ("Crowe Horwath") reported total global gross revenues of US$3.7 billion for calendar year 2016, ending 31 December, representing 9 percent growth at constant exchange rates.

"Crowe Horwath International's strong performance in 2016-marking the network's sixth consecutive year of revenue growth-was fueled by growth across all of our lines of business and in all of our regions," said Kevin McGrath, CEO, Crowe Horwath International. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to achieve as a network this year. I'm most proud of all the hard work our now more than 35,000 people put in day in and day out to deliver smart decisions that deliver lasting value for clients, each other and the communities where we live and work."

Highlights:

Assurance services accounted for 45 percent ( US$1.66B ) of total revenues, tax services accounted for 25 percent ( US$927M ) and advisory accounted for 30 percent ( US$1.11B ).

continued to expand its geographic footprint, building scale across key markets. Eighteen new member firms were added last year in growth markets such as and . As of 31 December 2016 , Crowe Horwath member firms provide services in 129 countries. Global workforce numbers climbed six percent to 35,327 people worldwide, which included an addition of more than 160 new partners across all member firms.

Notes:

All growth rates presented in this press release are in constant exchange rates.

