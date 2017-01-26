Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to optimise maintenance and engine performance of Tallink's new M/S Megastar

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 26 January 2017 at 10 am EET

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year maintenance agreement with Estonia based AS Tallink Grupp for their new RoPax ferry M/S Megastar on the Tallinn - Helsinki route across the Gulf of Finland. Megastar starts operation on 29 January 2017. The ferry is powered by Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines which operate primarily on liquefied natural gas (LNG), to meet the requirements of environmental legislation. Under the agreement Wärtsilä will optimise the vessel's performance, enhance its availability and reliability, and improve financial predictability for the customer. The service agreement also covers Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) and online remote support.

The agreement includes maintenance and optimisation of the vessel's engines as well as the supply of spare parts and 24/7 online support. The full scope of Wärtsilä solutions onboard the M/S Megastar includes three 12-cylinder and two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines, two Wärtsilä fixed pitch propellers and propeller shaft lines, the latest version of the Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum integrated navigation system and external communication facilities. The Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum system's unique combination of integrated voyage planning, monitoring and track control significantly eases the workload for ship navigators while improving navigational safety.

"We are very pleased to develop our partnership with AS Tallink Grupp further with this comprehensive maintenance agreement. With our expertise and tailored service offering, we can ensure that M/S Megastar operates safely and efficiently throughout the year," says Kari Koski-Tuuri, Director, Services Unit Baltic & Black Sea Wärtsilä.

Condition Based Maintenance optimises engine performance

The agreement also covers solutions from the Wärtsilä Genius services portfolio, which optimises operational efficiency. With CBM, Wärtsilä continuously monitors the condition of M/S Megastar's dual-fuel engines, and carefully analyses the received data to determine service and maintenance needs. This ensures the optimal performance of the engines and reduces operating expenses.

In addition to CBM, M/S Megastar will also have access to Wärtsilä's 24/7 online operational and technical support. With this service, Wärtsilä can remotely provide support whenever and wherever needed.

"We are happy to continue our cooperation with Wärtsilä, as their comprehensive and customised service offering met all our maintenance needs. Wärtsilä as a maintenance partner ensures that all maintenance is conducted in the highest standards of quality, safety and reliability," says Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship management of AS Tallink Grupp. "The predictability of maintenance costs helps us to optimise our operations and the availability of instant online support increases the vessel's availability. With continuous monitoring and condition based maintenance, our passengers can enjoy their voyage without any unexpected interruptions."

For 3d-image of the M/S Megastar, please visit http://megastar.tallink.com/3d-experience/ (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__megastar.tallink.com_3d-2Dexperience_&d=DgMGaQ&c=5oszCido4egZ9x-32Pvn-g&r=X-rzoH92eefziTR9lAOz6Y_htemPgjuF4MzLcX68I_Y&m=Fuf025GjZo12olEbFd-KWrlysw4wW1ru51lX6CWrPDE&s=0rx2pEHxgDoQN_ijmXiZJngS5cbp5JPSYVdGku6Z3uo&e=)

Link to the photo of M/S Megastar

(https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/FqaiTqAwqvtBFbE_PEu1cm/*/Tallink%20Megastar.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)Caption: Megastar starts operation on 29 January 2017. Wärtsilä will optimise the vessel's performance, enhance its availability and reliability, and improve financial predictability for the customer.





Wärtsilä Services in brief

Wärtsilä Services creates lifecycle services for its customers, enhancing their business - whenever, wherever. We provide industry's broadest range of services for both shipping and power generation. Our solutions range from spare parts and basic support to ensuring maximised lifetime, increased efficiency and guaranteed performance of customer's equipment or installation - in a safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable way.

http://www.wartsila.com/services (http://www.wartsila.com/services)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.

In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





