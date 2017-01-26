Publicis Groupe: Saatchi & Saatchi wins HSBC global brand account

Saatchi & Saatchi London

40 Chancery Lane

London WC2A 1JA

Press Release

Under Strict Embargo Until: Date: For immediate release 26th January 2017

Saatchi & Saatchi wins HSBC global brand account

Saatchi & Saatchi has replaced JWT as the lead agency on HSBC's global brand advertising account following a competitive pitch.

The agency will now develop and launch a new brand positioning for the business, which will be rolled out in multichannel communications across the world, including HSBC's iconic global airports portfolio.

Saatchi & Saatchi London led a Publicis Communications team for the win, bringing in capabilities from across Publicis Groupe agencies including DigitasLBi and MSL Group. Specialists from across the Groupe will now sit together as an integrated team on the business, based in the new Saatchi & Saatchi offices at 40 Chancery Lane.

Saatchi & Saatchi has been on the HSBC advertising roster since 2012, when it was appointed to the HSBC Premier and Sponsorship accounts, before adding responsibility for HSBC's Jade, Asset Management and Insurance briefs.

Magnus Djaba, Global President of Saatchi & Saatchi and CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London, said: "HSBC is at the forefront of change in the fast moving financial services sector and we are delighted and proud to have been chosen to help them deliver that message to global consumers."

ENDS

About Saatchi & Saatchi (SSF Group)

Saatchi & Saatchi London is known for its strength in creating Loyalty Beyond Reason for its clients' brands, creating powerful and profitable relationships by improving the quality and quantity of conversations that take place about these brands. Saatchi & Saatchi's clients include Asda, EE, Kerry Foods, HSBC, Procter & Gamble, Toyota and Visa.



The Saatchi & Saatchi network has 130 offices in 70 countries and 6,500 employees. Saatchi & Saatchi London is part of the SSF Group, a mini group within the Publicis Groupe that unites Saatchi & Saatchi and Fallon. For more information, visit www.saatchi.co.uk (http://www.saatchi.co.uk).

Press Contact:

Georgia Wright

PR Director - London and International

Mobile: +44 7932 764 557

georgia.wright@saatchi.co.uk (mailto:georgia.wright@saatchi.co.uk)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

