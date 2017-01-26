

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported that its Copper cathode equivalent output in the fourth quarter of 43.2 kt resulted in full year production of 140.3 kt, in line with guidance of 135-145 kt and representing a 73% increase from 2015. The production growth from 2015 reflects the ramp up of the sulphide concentrator at Bozshakol which added 44.8 kt of new copper cathode equivalent in 2016 and the oxide operations at Aktogay which contributed 18.1 kt of cathode.



In the fourth-quarter 2016, copper cathode equivalent production decreased by 1.3 kt or 3% compared to third-quarter 2016, despite higher underlying copper in concentrate output, as the East Region's third-quarter figures benefited from a release of work in progress at the Balkhash smelter.



Copper output also decreased by 0.5 kt at the Aktogay oxide operations in Q4, as expected during the winter period. The combined 4.5 kt reduction in output from the East Region, Bozymchak and Aktogay mines was partially offset by continued progress in the ramp up of Bozshakol, where copper cathode equivalent production increased by 3.2 kt or 19% compared to third-quarter 2016.



Total ore extraction in 2016 grew to 49.0 million tonnes from 14.5 million tonnes in 2015, as mining operations at Aktogay and Bozshakol stepped up to support processing activities at both sites. The average copper grade reduced in 2016 compared to 2015, reflecting the incremental ore extraction from the new lower grade open pit mines at Bozshakol and Aktogay.



Operating costs at Bozshakol have temporarily benefited from lower than anticipated maintenance requirements during the ramp up period, and full year gross cash costs are expected to be in the region of 20% below the bottom of the previously guided range of 140-160 USc/lb. The company's growth will continue in 2017 as Bozshakol reaches capacity and we commence production from sulphide ore at Aktogay.



