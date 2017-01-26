Renaissance Capital Selects Tbricks by Itiviti to Consolidate Trading Operations

LONDON, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, today announced that Renaissance Capital the leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank has chosen the Tbricks by Itiviti platform for its options market making, Delta-one algo trading,

Renaissance Capital chose to replace its legacy systems in favor of the Tbricks by Itiviti platform to consolidate their trading business. The solution provided by Itiviti, comprises off-the-shelf components with the additional benefit for the firm to write bespoke strategies using Tbrick's open app-development architecture.

"Coming out on top of a comprehensive selection process, where Renaissance Capital has chosen Itiviti as their technology partner, is very gratifying," says Lee Griggs, President EMEA, Itiviti. "We pride ourselves in being a strategic partner to banks and brokers, providing next generation trading technology that help our clients advance in their markets."

"We were impressed by Tbricks by Itiviti's ability to consolidate our different trading strategies into one platform," said Vladimir Gibenko, Head of IT, Renaissance Capital. "The Itiviti team have been on hand to help us with replacing our legacy trading systems, and we are so far very happy with our partnership".

Formed by the unification of Orc and CameronTec, Itiviti develops, markets, and supports industry standard technology products and solutions including Tbricks and Catalys. Tbricks by Itiviti provides a low-latency platform including optimizations with Speedcore, allowing latency-sensitive services run as a single process on a dedicated CPU.

About Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital is a leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank providing access to 43 markets, including in Africa, Middle East, Central Europe, Turkey, Asia and Greece. The Firm holds top EEMEA market share. Renaissance Capital has market-leading positions in each of its core businesses - M&A, equity and debt capital markets, securities sales and trading, research, and derivatives. It has one of the largest EMEA distribution and execution platforms with Sales and Trading teams present in London, Moscow, New York, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, and Dubai. Renaissance Capital employs top-ranked analysts who provide deep EMEA stock coverage. The Firm is also building a strong fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) practice across the emerging markets globally. Renaissance Capital is part of ONEXIM Group.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 customers worldwide, Itiviti was formed by uniting Orc Group, a leader in trading and electronic execution, and CameronTec Group, the global standard in financial messaging infrastructure and connectivity. From its foundation in 2016, Itiviti has a staff of 400 and an estimated annual revenue of SEK 700 million.

Itiviti is committed to continuous innovation to deliver trading infrastructure built for today's dynamic markets, offering highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

