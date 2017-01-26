

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), a leading property, residential, construction and services group, said that its underlying trading performance for for the half year ended 31 December 2016 was in line with management's expectations, with the results for the full year expected to be second-half weighted in line with the prior year.



The Group continues to experience good underlying organic growth. The strength of the Property pipeline, the good forward sold position in the Residential division and the combined Construction and Services order book, which has been maintained at about 9 billion pounds excluding potential further renewals and extensions valued in excess of 2.5 billion pounds, positions the Group well for the future.



