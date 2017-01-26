

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased at the end of the year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Thursday.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 2.7 billion in December from CHF 3.5 billion in the previous month.



In real terms, exports climbed 1.3 percent monthly in December, while imports dropped by 3.1 percent.



Both exports and imports grew by a working-day-adjusted 6.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively in December from a year ago.



The trade surplus for the fourth quarter was CHF 8.9 billion versus 10.1 billion in the third quarter. Exports dropped 3.1 percent over the quarter and imports slid by 1.9 percent.



In 2016, the total trade surplus rose to a new record of CHF 37.5 billion from CHF 36.5 billion in 2015. Shipments fell 0.8 percent in real terms, while imports gained by 1.2 percent.



