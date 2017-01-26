In what will be the first battery storage program for Endeavour, the 1MWh battery system is set to be installed at the proposed West Dapto Zone Substation, with the state-owned grid company believing it could reduce network capital costs by $1 million a year.

By providing grid services such as frequency regulation and by buffering electricity supply during peak demand periods, large scale battery storage is fast emerging as an economic solution for grid operators.

In new housing developments or urban infill projects that result in higher density living, large scale batteries can reduce the need for grid infrastructure including grid capacity and expanded substations.

In the West Dapto region, which is planned to undergo major growth as a population center, Endeavour Energy is looking to deploy a large scale battery array for precisely this purpose.

