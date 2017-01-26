sprite-preloader
North American Space Company Places Order With GomSpace for a 6U Nanosatellite Platform, to be Used in Their Upcoming Multi-band Demoflight

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace ApS - a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB (the "Company") has entered a contract of approximately 1.5 MSEK to deliver a 6U platform for an advanced Nanosatellite demonstrator to an undisclosedNorth American space company.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)
Tel: 45-40-31-55-57
Email: nbu @ gomspace.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/north-american-space-company-places-order-with-gomspace-for-a-6u-nanosatellite-platform--to-be-used-,c2174203

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/2174203/619440.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire