North American Space Company Places Order With GomSpace for a 6U Nanosatellite Platform, to be Used in Their Upcoming Multi-band Demoflight

GomSpace ApS - a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB (the "Company") has entered a contract of approximately 1.5 MSEK to deliver a 6U platform for an advanced Nanosatellite demonstrator to an undisclosedNorth American space company.
