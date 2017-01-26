Den 1 juni 2016 observationsnoterades aktierna i Trention AB ("Bolaget") mot bakgrund av att Bolaget den 31 maj 2016 offentliggjorde ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått avtal om att avyttra samtliga aktier i Bolagets helägda dotterbolag Saxlund International Holding AB och att Bolaget efter avyttringen endast skulle komma att ha en begränsad verksamhet.



Den 2 september 2016 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget planerade att utvidga sin investeringsverksamhet samt att Bolaget även skulle erbjuda finansiella lösningar för mindre och medelstora företag. Förändringen var villkorad av att Bolaget fullgjorde den särskilda informationsskyldighet som därigenom skulle uppkomma enligt gällande regelverk på Nasdaq Stockholm.



I dag den 26 januari 2017 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget har offentliggjort en bolagsbeskrivning med anledning av den förändrade verksamheten.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Trention AB (TRENT, ISIN-kod SE0008348768, orderboks-ID 2282) ska tas bort från och med i dag den 26 januari 2017.



On June 1, 2016, the shares in Trention AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release published by the Company on May 31, 2016 with information regarding that the Company had entered into an agreement to sell all outstanding shares in the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Saxlund International Holding AB. According to the same press release, the Company would, after the transaction, only have limited operations.



On September 2, 2016, the Company published a press release with information regarding that the Company planned to expand its investment business and that the Company also were to provide financial solutions for small and medium sized entities. The change of business was conditional upon that the Company would fulfill the special disclosure obligation that would arise according to the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm.



Today, on January 26, 2017, the Company published a press release with information regarding that the Company has published a company description with reference to the change of business.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Trention AB (TRENT, ISIN code SE0008348768, order book ID 2282) shall be removed with effect as of today, January 26, 2017.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Niklas Ramstedt eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.