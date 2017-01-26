

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose across the board to hit 3-1/2-month highs on Thursday after the Dow Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time overnight amid improved risk appetite in response to robust earnings reports and optimism over stronger post-election growth in the United States as President Donald Trump signed several executive orders designed to boost the world's largest economy.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 9.61 points or 0.31 percent to 3,159.17 after data showed profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose the most in three years in 2016. Gains were curbed by caution ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays starting on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 325 points or 1.41 percent at 23,374 in late trade.



Japanese shares extended gains to close near their highest level in nearly three weeks despite a stronger yen. The Nikkei average climbed 344.89 points or 1.81 percent to 19,402.39, its highest level since Jan. 6, while the broader Topix index closed 1.54 percent higher at 1,545.01.



Banks Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial jumped 3-4 percent after U.S. Treasury yields hit four-week highs overnight on optimism over Trump's pro-growth initiatives. Brokerages Daiwa Securities Group and Nomura Holdings climbed 4-5 percent. Airbag maker Takata soared 19 percent to extend gains for a second day running.



Seoul shares edged higher after U.S. equities extended their record run overnight. The benchmark Kospi closed up 16.65 points or 0.81 percent at 2,083.59 ahead of the New Year holidays.



New Zealand's NZX-50 index rose 22.42 points or 0.32 percent to 7,113.33, a three-month high, and the kiwi dollar hit a ten-week high, after official data showed consumer price inflation in the country rose at its fastest annual pace in two-and-a-half years in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The Australian market was closed for Australia Day. The Taiwanese and Indian markets were also closed for the Lunar New Year and Republic Day holidays, respectively. Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs on the back of solid earnings results from the likes of Boeing and United Technologies and optimism over President Trump's decision to advance two major pipeline projects.



The Dow climbed 0.8 percent to end above 20,000 for the first time, while the Nasdaq rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 0.8 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.



