The GSMA today announced the nominees for the Global Mobile Awards 2017. Winners of the awards will be presented throughout Mobile World Congress, which takes place 27 February 2 March in Barcelona. The full list of nominees can be found at www.globalmobileawards.com/nominees2017.

"We congratulate all of the nominees for the Glomo Awards, which once again saw an impressive number of entries," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "The Glomo Awards recognise those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry, and we are excited to this year introduce several new awards that highlight the very latest developments in this dynamic industry. We wish the best of luck to the 2017 Glomo Award nominees."

Glomo Awards hosts Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley will announce the winners of selected awards throughout the week on Mobile World Live TV, broadcast directly from Mobile World Congress to a global audience via www.mobileworldlive.com. The presentation of awards in "The Connected Life Awards", "Best Mobile Apps" and "Best Mobile Handsets Devices" categories will take place at the GSMA Innovation City, as well as the Showcase Stage in Hall 4, and will be shown live on Mobile World Live TV.

In addition, awards within four categories including "Best Mobile Services", "Government Excellence Award", "Social Economic Development" and "Best Mobile Technology" will feature in a special afternoon ceremony at 17:00 CET, Tuesday, 28 February in Auditorium 5, Hall 4. Winners of awards in the "Outstanding Achievement" category, including the "GSMA's Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry" and the "Women4Tech Industry Leadership" awards will be announced in separate ceremonies at Mobile World Congress.

Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley Host Glomo Awards for Second Year

Returning to host the 2017 Glomo Awards, TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley are well known for their love of technology, both having presented Channel 5's hugely successful Gadget Show for a number of years. After an impressive eight years with the Gadget Show, Suzi went on to become the first ever permanent female anchor of BBC One's Formula 1 programming, and has travelled the world reporting from the trackside of Formula One, MotoGP, Superbikes and Speedway. Ortis is now in his sixth year presenting the popular weekly TV show, and has also recently joined Channel 5's Police Interceptors.

The Glomo Awards are judged by world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The winner of the "Outstanding Overall Mobile Technology the CTOs' Choice" award will be selected by a panel of industry-leading CTOs from the worldwide operator community.

The 2017 Glomo Awards sponsors and partners include: LeEco, Category Sponsor for "Best Mobile Technology" and "Social Economic Development"; SK Planet, Category Sponsor for "Best Mobile Services"; Syniverse, Category Sponsor for "Women4Technology"; and Techradar, Official Media Partner.

Full information about the Glomo Awards 2017, including the finalists, awards ceremony and Mobile World Live TV presentations, can be found at www.globalmobileawards.com.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with almost 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

