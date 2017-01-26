Wolters Kluwer NV: Share Buyback Transaction Details January 19 - 25, 2017

Share Buyback Transaction Details January 19 - 25, 2017

January 26, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 200,000 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 19, 2017 up to and including January 25, 2017 for €7.0 million and at an average share price of €34.81.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year (2016-2018), up to €600 million buyback program announced on February 24, 2016. The number of shares repurchased under this three-year program is as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

Period Cumulative shares

repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2017 To Date 720,937 25.1 34.88 2016 5,826,473 199.7 34.28 Total 6,547,410 224.9 34.35

Wolters Kluwer has mandated a third party to execute repurchases on its behalf for up to €50 million in ordinary shares in the period January 2, 2017 - February 21, 2017.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.





