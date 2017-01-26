Change in Wallenstam's Group Management

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On June 30, Thomas Dahl, Vice CEO with responsibility for Wallenstam's operations in Gothenburg and Skåne, will leave his position. Thomas has worked at Wallenstam since 1988 and has been Vice CEO since 2007. Since 1991, he has been a member of Wallenstam's Group Management and during this period has held a number of different executive positions, such as Property Director, Public Relations & Marketing Director and CEO of Wallenstam Företag AB.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside Thomas in the company for almost 30 years. Thomas has had a major and key role in managing Wallenstam's various challenges and successes over the years - from the crisis in the 1990s to the company's growth and development since the turn of the millennium. I am extremely grateful for the contribution Thomas has made to the company during all of these years and I would like to wish him the best of luck for the future. I will return with information about how we will replace Thomas as responsible for the Gothenburg business area well before June 30," says CEO Hans Wallenstam.

"After 30 years in the company I have reached a point where I feel that the time is right to try something new in my professional life. For this reason, I have decided to leave Wallenstam to instead develop and work with my own business. I am grateful and happy for the years I have had at Wallenstam in various positions and for having had the opportunity to participate in the company's fantastic journey," says Thomas Dahl.

