Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report 2016 Company Announcement no 10, 2017

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end Report 2016 with the following key points:
- In 2016 a part of Nordea Kredit's customers benefitted from the decision back in 2015 to pass-on negative interest rate to both our private and corporate customers. As a result of that decision a one-off hedging cost of DKK 234m was booked in 2015.
- Net profit after tax increased by 15%. When adjusting for the one-off cost in 2015 the increase is 2%.
- Lending volumes remained stable and the positive trend in house prices led to decreasing individual loan losses by 22%.
- In 2016 the capital structure was improved via a new subordinated loan of DKK 2.2bn and Nordea Kredit is therefore expected to distribute the profit for the year as dividend.
