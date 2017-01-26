Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report 2016 Company Announcement no 10, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end Report 2016 with the following key points:

In 2016 a part of Nordea Kredit's customers benefitted from the decision back in 2015 to pass-on negative interest rate to both our private and corporate customers. As a result of that decision a one-off hedging cost of DKK 234m was booked in 2015.

Net profit after tax increased by 15%. When adjusting for the one-off cost in 2015 the increase is 2%.

Lending volumes remained stable and the positive trend in house prices led to decreasing individual loan losses by 22%.

In 2016 the capital structure was improved via a new subordinated loan of DKK 2.2bn and Nordea Kredit is therefore expected to distribute the profit for the year as dividend.

