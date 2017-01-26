sprite-preloader
26.01.2017
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report 2016 Company Announcement no 10, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end Report 2016 with the following key points:

  • In 2016 a part of Nordea Kredit's customers benefitted from the decision back in 2015 to pass-on negative interest rate to both our private and corporate customers. As a result of that decision a one-off hedging cost of DKK 234m was booked in 2015.
  • Net profit after tax increased by 15%. When adjusting for the one-off cost in 2015 the increase is 2%.
  • Lending volumes remained stable and the positive trend in house prices led to decreasing individual loan losses by 22%.
  • In 2016 the capital structure was improved via a new subordinated loan of DKK 2.2bn and Nordea Kredit is therefore expected to distribute the profit for the year as dividend.

For further information, please contact :

Soeren Hansen Reumert,
Communications Chief Denmark,
Tel: +45 70 80 11 62.

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
Helgeshoej Allé 33
PO Box 850
DK-0900 Copenhagen C
Tel +45 33 33 36 36
nordeakredit.dk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/nordea-kredit-realkreditaktieselskab---year-end-report-2016-company-announcement-no-10--2017,c2174243

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2174243/87c176e32dde8911.pdf

Year-end report 2016 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab


© 2017 PR Newswire