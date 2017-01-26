Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Transaction in Own Shares

26 January 2017

The Company announces that on 25 January 2017 it purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.5125 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 3,464,186 Treasury Shares 45,124,358 Ordinary Shares

From 25 January 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 45,124,358.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Email: TS236@ntrs.com