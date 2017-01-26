

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 25-January-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,699,145.09 9.6657



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,565,529.22 13.7828



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 264,764.57 16.5478



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,441,739.97 15.1068



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 25/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,578,749.12 10.525



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1200000 USD 12,630,250.18 10.5252



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,391,200.81 12.6172



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,313.11 13.3959



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,091,131.60 15.2393



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,090,307.40 15.3564



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,502,435.27 10.7309



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 66,148,022.05 16.0165



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,215,037.15 17.3577



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,628,099.53 16.3247



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 282,749.21 13.4642



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 277,511.03 13.2148



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,175,225.13 14.1593



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,258,386.65 17.4776



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,174,779.63 15.424



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,518,694.22 10.0107



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,212,652.11 17.3211



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,782.64 17.0489



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,271,293.89 17.0852



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1900000 EUR 24,563,629.09 12.9282



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,617,197.62 17.3038



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,448,370.09 14.7786



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,502,554.61 10.0164



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,179,541.90 17.2078



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 92,345,518.59 14.658



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,825,855.57 5.4655



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,753,536.40 18.3773



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,013,600.18 15.5938



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 896,423.64 13.7911



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,285.98 17.2054



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 280,059.23 17.5037



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,411,461.28 17.4947



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,698,965.66 19.7621



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R4



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX