STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TF Bank AB (publ) (Nasdaq Nordic Exchange: TFBANK) will from today offer deposits for its customers in Norway.

The establishment of deposits in Norway is part of the group's strategy to diversify its funding to include deposits in NOK and is therefore a complement to the group's existing deposit bases in Sweden and Finland.

For further information please contact:

Sture Stölen,

Investor Relations,

Tel: 46-723-68-65-07,

"E-mail: ir@tfbank.se

The information provided in this press release/report is such that TF Bank AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528) and/or Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. The information was provided on January 26, 2017 at 10.50 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-group-to-start-offering-deposits-in-norway,c2174331

The following files are available for download: