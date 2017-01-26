Truphone Launches Global SMS Recording Solving the Blackberry Migration Challenge

LONDON, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global US Tier 1 bank implements new Truphone solution for mobile compliance

Truphone, the world's first global mobile network and a leading supplier of regulatory compliant mobile recording has launched a new solution: SMS recording on all devices. Truphone also announced that a US Tier 1 investment bank has implemented the solution across its global operations.

The new solution addresses a major challenge for many financial institutions that are transitioning away from BlackBerry to iOS and Android, as their SMS communication is no longer recorded. It securely and seamlessly captures, and delivers SMS to a customer's existing message archiving environment or Truphone's secure global cloud, irrespective of a user's location.

Truphone CEO, Ralph Steffens says: "We are pleased to announce the first successful deployment with a leading global US Tier 1 investment bank. Our new SMS recording solution delivers exactly what banks need when migrating away from BlackBerry infrastructure".

Truphone has integrated with the bank's existing compliance messaging repository supplied by Actiance to ensure continuity of compliant recording. The combined solution minimises the impact of migrating to new devices. The bank now has a secure global platform that achieves scalable compliance for recording SMS.

In addition, the bank has deployed the market-leading Truphone Mobile Voice Recording service and benefits from Truphone's shared data plans to address the increase in data usage associated with a smart phone migration of this type. This includes shared airtime plans, cost savings on global roaming charges and award-winning global support, all under a single master services agreement.

With this implementation, the global US Tier 1 investment bank now adheres with the latest global regulatory requirements for mobile recording. Truphone's extensive European coverage also meets MiFID II mobile recording legislation, which comes into effect on 3 January 2018.

Paul Liesching, Global Head of Financial Markets at Truphone commented: "Nine of the world's largest investment banks already use our mobile recording solution. Historically, BlackBerry has provided SMS recording as a default native component, which does not exist in iOS or Android. Truphone are delighted to enable continuity of service when migrating to smart phones by offering our customers seamless maintenance of this vital message service, keeping status quo."

About Truphone

We're changing the way the world communicates and in doing so create a whole new set of possibilities. Our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity for any device anywhere. We deliver game-changing products and services: mobile recording for compliance, international mobile business plans and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Nine of the world's leading investment banks trust Truphone for their mobile recording compliance. More than 3,500 companies choose us as their business mobile provider. Headquartered in London, Truphone has 12 offices worldwide. To learn more, visithttp://www.truphone.com

Media Contact

Catherine Gibbon

+44-(0)-7408811675

catherine.gibbon@truphone.com