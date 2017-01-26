

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent expansion.



The growth was largely driven by services, with a strong contribution from consumer-focused industries such as retail sales and travel agency services.



Other sectors, namely construction and production provided negligible positive contributions to growth in the fourth quarter.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 2.2 percent, slightly faster than the expected 2.1 percent.



In 2016, GDP growth eased to 2 percent from 2.2 percent in 2015.



Another report from ONS showed that services output increased by 0.3 percent in November from October and by 3.2 percent from November 2015.



