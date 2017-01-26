Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 26 January 2017 at 12.00 noon



Marimekko has extended its e-commerce to 16 new countries in Europe, and now its products can be purchased in nearly all European countries. The company's online store covers all of the brand's product categories: fashion, bags and accessories, and home décor items.



"Developing digital business is part of Marimekko's strategy, and extending e-commerce to new countries improves the availability of our products in Europe. In some of these countries, our products have not been sold at all previously, so now with the online store, our collections also become available to completely new customers. The e-commerce expansion also helps us increase our brand recognition," says Kari Härkönen, Chief Digital Officer of Marimekko.



The new countries for Marimekko's online retailing are Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The company began building its international e-commerce in the United States in 2011. In 2012, online retailing started in Finland and gradually expanded thereafter into 10 different European countries. Last year Marimekko opened its own online store in Australia. After the current expansion, Marimekko's e-commerce serves customers in 29 countries.



Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2015, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 186 million and the company's net sales were approximately EUR 96 million. More than 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 400 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com.