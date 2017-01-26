Stable of apps expanded with PDF Converter: Documents to PDF

Appsbuyout (appsbuyout.vc), the destination for successful Android developers looking to sell their apps, has bought PDF Converter: Documents to PDF, a key tool for easy conversion and sharing of content. The app was acquired from Indian developer Jagwinder Singh.

The app converts photos, pictures, contacts, text messages and other content into PDF, through an easy-to-use interface. Users can also merge several PDFs into one and share documents using a range of channels, including Dropbox and other cloud storage solutions. It complements Appsbuyout's already strong portfolio of apps in the Tools category.

Singh found Appsbuyout responsive and helpful throughout the process. ''Appsbuyout kept me apprised and answered every question I put to them. Most importantly I was able to discuss the price directly with the buyer," he said.

"Tools is an important category on Google Play, with apps that help people in their everyday lives" said Claudia Dreier-Poepperl, CEO and Founder of Appsbuyout. "But these apps have to be easy to use and work well in order to make a difference. PDF Converter is a prime example of an app that delivers for users and we're very pleased to add it to our portfolio."

Appsbuyout plans to continue its string of Android app acquisitions in 2017. Appsbuyout acquires Android apps that are popular with users, recently updated and have at least 50,000 installs of the latest version.

About Appsbuyout

Appsbuyout is the destination for successful Android developers looking to sell their apps. We buy apps that are popular with users directly from sellers, so there are no fees payable to middlemen. We're proud to hear sellers tell us our process is smooth, friendly and trustworthy. To find out more and get an instant valuation of your app, visit appsbuyout.vc. Appsbuyout is owned and operated by CIAmedia GmbH.

