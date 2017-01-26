

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady in early trade Thursday, with banking stocks seeing a broader rally after U.S. Treasury yields hit four-week highs overnight on optimism over Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives.



News that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal as well as upbeat data out of Germany and the U.K. also buoyed investor sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points or 0.29 percent at 4,891 in late opening deals after rallying 1 percent the previous day, Banks Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group were up 1-2 percent.



Elsewhere, Asian markets hit 3-1/2-month highs after the Dow Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time overnight amid improved risk appetite in response to robust earnings reports and optimism over stronger post-election growth in the United States.



U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open later in the day amid bets that Trump will usher in a pro-growth agenda.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX