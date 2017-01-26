In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), Novozymes reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novozymes B shares under the symbol NZYM B



Name Peder Holk Nielsen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Relation /category of close relation President and CEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading date January 25, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of transaction and type of financial Purchase of shares instrument -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of transaction buy (+) / sell (-) +27,700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Value of transaction (DKK) 6,997,574 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



