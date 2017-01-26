Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda 26-Jan-2017 / 11:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda The Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' will hold a meeting on 31 January 2017. Agenda of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: 1. 'On putting the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. 2. 'On putting the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 3790 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 539253 26-Jan-2017

