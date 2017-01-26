

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted six months of paediatric exclusivity for Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) Inhalation Aerosol.



The FDA's decision was based on the evaluation of trials conducted in children with asthma aged six up to 12 years in response to a Written Request . Symbicort is currently approved in the US to treat asthma in patients 12 years and older and for the maintenance treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD in adults.



Symbicort is a combination formulation containing budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and formoterol, a long-acting beta2-agonist bronchodilator (LABA), in a single inhaler.



Symbicort was first launched in Sweden in 2000 and has been approved in approximately 120 countries to treat asthma and/or COPD either as Symbicort Turbuhaler or Symbicort pMDI (pressurised metered-dose inhaler).



Symbicort Inhalation Aerosol (pMDI) was first approved by the FDA in the US in July 2006 for the treatment of asthma in patients 12 years of age and older.



In London, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 4,340.50 pence, up 1.83 percent.



