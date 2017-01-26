

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares eked out modest gains in early trade Thursday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports and preliminary estimates showed the U.K. economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, largely driven by services.



GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent expansion.



Separately, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed that mortgage approvals for house purchases hit a nine-month high in December, exceeding economists' expectations.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points or 0.19 percent at 7,177 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group rallied 4.5 percent after setting aside a $3.8 billion to cover fines and litigation costs related to its issuance and underwriting of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities.



Drinks maker Diageo soared 5 percent after its sales growth beat forecasts.



Media firm Sky Plc rose half a percent despite reporting lower half-year earnings.



Lonmin shares plunged 13 percent. The platinum miner is reviewing its capital expenditure after production of platinum and platinum group metals both declined in the first quarter.



Hotel and coffee shop owner Whitbread lost 5 percent on saying its full-year results will be in line with expectations.



Anglo American slid half a percent after its fourth-quarter copper production declined 19 percent from last year.



Daily Mail & General Trust tumbled 7 percent after slashing its revenue forecast for the information unit.



