Karen Clarke joins Anaplan to lead Northern Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Anaplan, a leading planning and performance management platform, today announced the appointment of Karen Clarke as Anaplan Regional Vice President, Northern Europe. Clarke will lead the company's sales efforts in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordic countries to continue building upon Anaplan's rapid growth in the region.

"We're thrilled to have Karen join our team," commented Laurent Lefouet, EMEA Managing Director, Anaplan. "Her experience across the EMEA technology market will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business and maintain our position as the modern solution for planning and performance management."

Clarke joins Anaplan following 20 years at Oracle where, as EMEA Vice President of Applications, she led Oracle's solution consulting business. As a leader driving growth in the IT sector, Clarke has worked with a range of large enterprises on the purchase, rollout, and adoption of business applications.

"I'm delighted to join the Anaplan team and be part of the continued success of this innovative, fast-growing company," said Clarke. "In an age defined by digital disruption, Anaplan enables companies to be agile in how they plan and execute business operations, which is essential in today's economy. I'm excited to help our customers derive immediate value from Anaplan."

About Anaplan

Anaplan is a leading planning and performance management platform for smart businesses. Anaplan combines an unrivaled planning and modeling engine, predictive analytics, and cloud collaboration into one simple interface for business users. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 16 offices worldwide.

