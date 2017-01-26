NOKIA: Nokia becomes main global sponsor of the HundrED initiative

Press release

Supports HundrED in seeking and sharing global educational innovations

26 January, 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced today that it has become the main global sponsor in 2017 for the HundrED project, which seeks the most inspiring innovations in education and aims to spread them globally. The project is part of Finland's centenary anniversary celebrations.

During the first phase of the project, HundrED has already successfully identified 100 potential educational innovations in Finland. During 2017 the project focuses on finding 100 exciting educational practices from around the world. These innovative practices are already employed in schools.

In autumn 2017, HundrED and its partners will organize ten seminars on five continents to present to teachers and other experts from the field of education the greatest innovations and practices that can be delivered to schools for free. As of today, more than 300 schools from Finland alone have already joined the HundrEd project.

"The world of education is full of great innovations and grassroots best practices which deserve greater attention. We want to help spread these innovations across the globe. Having a global brand such as Nokia as the main sponsor is extremely important as it helps us achieve our goal of helping schools around the world to change for the better," said Saku Tuominen, Creative Director of HundrED.

"We are delighted to be part of this inspiring project, creating a positive impact on society and people's lives through education. Nokia is known for its innovation, and over the years has invested significant time and funds into supporting education and research, both in Finland and globally. Given our global reach and our roots in Finland, it seems natural for us to support HundrED in developing the future of global education," said Minna Aila, Vice President, Corporate Affairs of Nokia.

About HundrED

HundrED helps schools change by exploring, curating and sharing inspiring innovations in K12 education (pre-school, comprehensive school and high school). The innovations are shared with the world for free.

