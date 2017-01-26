A ceremony took place last week to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a 17.8 MW PV plant in El Salvador. The Trinidad and Márquez project, being developed by U.S. and Spanish company Real Infrastructure, will be completed within eight months.

The project, within which US$ 50 million will be invested, is divided in two blocks of 8 and 6 MW of capacity, respectively. The vice president of El Salvador Oscar Ortiz and other Salvadorian authorities assisted with the placing of the first module at the ceremony.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...