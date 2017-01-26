Aspo Oyj: Change in Aspo's financial reporting in 2017

ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 26, 2017, at 13:15 p.m.



CHANGE IN ASPO'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2017



Aspo Plc will change the publication date of the Interim Report January-March 2017. Previously announced publication date was Friday, May 5, 2017 and the new publication date is Tuesday, May 9, 2017.



Aspo will publish the following financial reports in 2017:



- Financial Statement Release for 2016: February 15, 2017

- Interim Report for January-March: May 9, 2017

- Half Year Financial Report for January-June: August 15, 2017

- Interim Report for January-September: October 26, 2017.



The Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors 2016 will be published on the company's website on week 11 at the latest. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting later.



Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/).



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information: Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com









Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.







