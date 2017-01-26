sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

112,56 Euro		+2,572
+2,34 %
WKN: 884364 ISIN: US74005P1049 Ticker-Symbol: PXR 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PRAXAIR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRAXAIR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,00
112,00
12:05
109,71
111,86
12:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRAXAIR INC
PRAXAIR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRAXAIR INC112,56+2,34 %