Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2017) - The Joint Venture (JV) with Augustine Ventures Inc. (CSE: WAW) or ("Augustine"), Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) ("Red Pine"), and Citabar LLP has received results for hole SD-16-40 drilled as part of its on-going drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project.

Highlights from SD-16-40 include:

0.78 g/t gold over 90.8 metres in multiples gold zones in the Wawa Gold Corridor including: 16.82 g/t gold over 1.92 metres in the Surluga Road Shear Zone, 2.09 g/t gold over 7.3 metres in the Jubilee Shear Zone and 1.27 g/t gold over 5 metres in the William Gold Zone (see Table 1 and Figure 1);

The discovery of a new zone of gold mineralization in the footwall containing 0.92 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 1.53 g/t gold over 4.5 metres; and

The discovery of gold mineralization in the Hornblende Shear Zone containing 0.94 g/t gold over 22 metres, including 1.17 g/t gold over 14 metres (see Table 1).

Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine states, "SD-16-40 supports our exploration model and belief that the Wawa Gold Corridor is made up of multiple stacked gold zones. We intersected 6 zones of gold mineralization within 300 metres of the inferred resource boundary which further proves the untapped potential of the under-explored Wawa Gold Corridor."

Bob Dodds, President and CEO of Augustine, states, "These results are very encouraging. In addition to the multiple stacked gold zones, the mineralization in the Williams Gold Zone and Hornblende Shear Zone (a parallel gold bearing structure that may be equal to the Jubilee Shear Zone) from the ground surface to depth is positive for both the quality of the gold resource and mine economics.

These continuing positive exploration results and the pending merger of Augustine and Red Pine (expected to take place February 2, 2017) together with its location in a safe political jurisdiction with ready infrastructure and good community relations make the Wawa Gold Project attractive."





