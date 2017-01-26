

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.09 billion, or $5.04 per share. This was higher than $1.00 billion, or $4.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.84 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.09 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -EPS (Q4): $5.04 vs. $4.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $4.96 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX