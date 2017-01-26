Medical Cameras Market Size to Reach $18.06 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical cameras market is expected to reach a value of USD 18.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Medical cameras have gained an indispensable position in modern medicine. Images and videos released from medical cameras are currently used across life science applications where visual study requires documentation. These cameras find an array of application majorly in microscopy, ophthalmology, pathology, endoscopy, lab automation, biomedical research, rheumatology, and other specialties.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )

These products ensure accurate diagnosis thereby facilitating the doctors to make precise and appropriate interpretations. Performance benchmarks are increasing to ensure better healthcare delivery, owing to the increasing private funding and investments in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Consistent technological advancements coupled with increased acceptance and application of products is expected to exhibit good market growth during the forecast period. However, medical images and videos are highly sensitive healthcare records and hence use of camera technologies and products are restrained.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Medical Cameras Market By Application (Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dental, Others); By Technology (Digital imaging (3D/2D), Infrared, OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography), Liquid lens technology), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-cameras-market

The market on the basis of application is witnessing significant growth in the endoscopy segment, owing to wide range of use in examinations of the gastrointestinal tract, the respiratory tract and other procedures such as laparoscopy, arthroscopy, cystoscopy, obstetrics, bronchoscopy, laryngoscopy, mediastinoscopy and others. By technology, digital imaging (2D/3D) segment occupied the largest market share, owing to several advantages such as instant examination of the images, and can be recaptured if necessary and no film purchase or development costs are involved.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Endoscopy is the largest segment, owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases

The Digital imaging (3D/2D) technology holds the largest market share in the year 2015 that use CMOS / 3CCD image sensors. However, CMOS digital imaging is expected to replace CCD technology due to certain advantages such as less power consumption and increased consolidation.

Dermatology is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate owing to increase in chronic dermatological diseases and complications and the subsequent rise in the use of medical cameras to diagnose dermatological conditions.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record fastest growth owing to the continuous advancements in imaging technology, and increase in R&D in efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure. .

region is anticipated to record fastest growth owing to the continuous advancements in imaging technology, and increase in R&D in efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure. . Some of the major key players in the market include Carestream Health, Inc., Canon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Prefilled Syringes Market - http://www.grandviewr e search.com/industry-analysis/pre-filled-syringes-market

Osteosynthesis Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/osteosynthesis-devices-mar k et

Dental X-Ray Market - http://www.grandviewresea r ch.com/industry-analysis/dental-x-ray-market

Immunohematology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/immunohematology-market

Grand View Research has segmented the medical cameras market on the basis of applications, technology and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Endoscopy Ophthalmology Dermatology Dental Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Digital imaging (3D/2D) Infrared OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) Liquid lens technology

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog - Rising geriatric population base, increased patient awareness, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive market growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com